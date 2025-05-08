Kenya: Aroko Accuses Governor Wanga of Orchestrating His Summons in MP Were Murder Probe

Nairobi — Controversial businessman Philip Aroko has accused Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga of orchestrating his summoning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were.

Speaking shortly after presenting himself to DCI officers in Nairobi on Wednesday night, Aroko denied any involvement in the assassination and maintained his innocence, saying he was ready to cooperate with investigators.

However, he used the moment to launch a political broadside against the county leadership, blaming Governor Wanga for what he termed a politically motivated smear campaign.

"The situation we are in is very unfortunate, and because it's under investigation, I won't comment much. The police have summoned me, and I am here. If anyone has questions, I am ready to answer," Aroko said.

"But I want to tell the people of Homa Bay that the politics in that county has turned into madness -- it's no longer politics, it's thuggery. I saw the governor pushing so hard for me to be summoned. She even made calls to the police. Well, she's achieved it now."

Aroko went on to allege that individuals involved in political violence within the county are employed by the county government.

"We are changing the politics in Kasipul from thuggery to civilized engagement. Those who fight, maim, and kill people are employees of the Homa Bay County government -- they are on her payroll," he claimed, without providing evidence.

Governor Wanga has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Aroko's remarks come just hours after the DCI named him a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the killing of MP Were.

The agency directed him to surrender to the nearest police station, emphasizing that the order was non-negotiable.

"The DCI urges Philip Nahashon Aroko to present himself to the nearest police station without delay. This is not optional. His cooperation is vital to the progress of this investigation," read a statement issued Wednesday evening.

Aroko, a native of Homa Bay County and a potential candidate for the Kasipul parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections, has denied going into hiding.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, insisted that Aroko had been available and was willing to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has since revealed that preliminary findings in the probe have implicated individuals close to the slain MP.

"It will shock you to learn that this heinous crime was executed in a cavalier manner by individuals who should have been protecting the Member of Parliament," Murkomen said during a Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Meru.

MP Were was gunned down near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what authorities suspect was a targeted killing.

As investigations intensify, police have so far arrested 10 suspects in connection with the murder.