Namibia: Govt Delivers 957 Houses in 2024 ...Targets 3,000 This Year

The government has constructed 957 housing units across the country during the 2024/2025 financial year through different initiatives.

The initiatives include the Mass Housing Development Programme, the Build Together Programme and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN).

This was revealed by Urban and Rural Development minister Sankwasa James Sankwasa while motivating the proposed N$2.7 billion budget allocated to his ministry for 2025/2026 in Parliament earlier this week.

Of the total budget, he said N$1.4 billion is allocated for operational expenses, while N$1.3 billion is earmarked for development programmes.

While providing an update on land and housing development, Sankwasa reported that 1 772 plots have been fully serviced with water, sewerage, electricity and roads.

An additional 1 064 plots are either partially serviced or in the process of being fully-serviced in various towns across the country.

Six informal settlements have been formalised and proclaimed as townships.

These six areas are Oneshila, Oneshila Extension 1, Uupindi Extension 4, Okandjengedi North, Okandjengedi North Extension 1 and Oshigambo Proper.

They are expected to yield approximately 1 007 residential plots.

"The government remains unwavering in its commitment to urban land and housing delivery," said Sankwasa.

He added: "We have a clear strategy and strong policy direction to accelerate, integrate and broaden housing access for all".

He revealed that N$1.2 billion is earmarked for land and housing delivery programmes in the current financial year, with N$445 million specifically set aside for the construction of 3 000 new housing units.

This will be implemented through the Mass Housing Development Programme, the Build Together Programme and continued grant support to the SDFN.

As part of an ambitious mass urban land servicing initiative, the ministry targets the servicing of 10 000 erven annually, of which 5 000 will be in the Khomas region and the remaining 5 000 spread across other regions.

These include 1 250 erven each in Walvis Bay, Oshakati, Keetmanshoop and Rundu.

Additional funds will support the construction of 362 houses in specific locations, including Otjomuise Extension 10 (Phase 1A), Opuwo (24 units), Swakopmund (186 units), and, under the China-Aided Social Housing Project, 200 units each in Grootfontein and Gobabis.

The ministry has additionally allocated N$50 million to recapitalise the National Housing Enterprise (NHE), and construct 250 basic shared ablution facilities in informal settlements.

In response to the growing issue of unpaid water debts by local authorities, the finance ministry has provided N$50 million to help local authorities and regional councils install prepaid water meters to ensure reliable revenue-collection and service provision.

"The housing policy promotes a value-chain approach - from land proclamation and plot sub-division to municipal servicing and final construction tailored to the affordability levels of the intended beneficiaries," he said.

With regards to rural development, N$129.6 million has been allocated, including N$37.05 million for rural sanitation projects managed through regional councils.

During the current financial year, 749 ventilated improved pit toilets have already been constructed in rural communities.

An additional N$9.1 million has been allocated to support self-help income-generating projects, including cash-for-work and food-for-work schemes.

So far, 175 such activities have been implemented nationwide.

Furthermore, N$9.7 million is earmarked to support the operation and outreach activities of existing rural development centres, which provide advisory services to communities.