Namibia: Govt Sport Budget Boost Sparks Optimism ...Responsibility Across Sector With Allocations

The Namibian government's latest budgetary allocation under the sports sector has been met with widespread praise.

Stakeholders have welcomed the substantial increase as a sign of serious commitment to sport development and youth empowerment.

The ministry's total allocation of N$1.3 billion reflects a 46% increase from the previous financial year.

This move is seen by many as a long-overdue investment in sport and youth infrastructure.

The budget breakdown was shared by the minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp on Tuesday. The budget will support a wide range of activities - from elite athlete preparation and stadium construction to grassroots and mass participation initiatives.

This signals an inclusive approach to development. Former editor and sport enthusiast Festus Nakatana described the move as "highly positive", highlighting the broader economic and social ripple-effects that come from investing in sport.

"Sport remains a powerful catalyst for both economic and social development. We should never overlook this sector. The ball is now in the courts of the various federations benefiting from this allocation. Now is the time to act responsibly - not only through the application of good governance practices, but also through accountability. Ensuring proper safeguarding of these resources will result in the private sector showing serious interest in sponsoring sport in our country," he said.

Freddy Mwiya, chief administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission, called the budget "promising", especially in relation to the N$7 million earmarked for the revival of the High Performance Programme, initiated in 2018 but remaining inactive due to a lack of funding.

"This funding will greatly assist in reviving the Podium Performance Programme. It's also encouraging to see football receive fair funding, given the high costs of international competition. What's crucial now is to stick to the budget, and ensure that support from the federation is equitably distributed across all sports - not just a select few," said Mwiya.