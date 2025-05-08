Rwanda: Who Are Dominating Rwanda's Rap Scene in 2025?

Breaking into the mainstream as a hip-hop artist in Rwanda takes more than talent. It demands consistency, stamina, and a growing discography that keeps fans engaged. Unlike artists in genres where one or two singles might be enough to hold attention, rappers are expected to stay active and deliver project after project to stay relevant.

It's only the fifth month of the year, yet 2025 has already delivered some standout rap releases that have sparked conversations, dominated playlists, and racked up serious stream counts.

Based on buzz, reception, and staying power, here are a couple of the most notable so far.

If they're not on your radar yet, it might be time to catch up.

Ijisho rya 3 - PoppA

PoppA, whose real name is Pacifique Koranishimwe, is part of a new wave of Rwandan rappers redefining the scene. His debut EP Ijisho rya 3, released under the GMF collective, explores raw, reflective themes through a sharp lyrical lens. The title translates to "third eye," a fitting metaphor for a project that invites listeners to see beneath the surface.

Since its release on March 14, the four-track EP has earned critical praise for its introspective writing and stripped-down, atmospheric production. Tracks like Roho Ikonje, The Old Me, Dnd, and FTI were produced in collaboration with AY, Huybbie, and Cracks Got Real.

PoppA's storytelling paints a vivid picture of the realities surrounding life in hip-hop, and his voice is quickly becoming one of the most distinctive among the new generation.

Violation 1 - Hollix

Christian Ganza, better known as Hollix, turned heads last year after signing with Trappish Music, the label founded by Ish Kevin. But 2025 has marked a new chapter, with Hollix going independent and launching his own collective, Violation Music. On April 24, he dropped his debut studio album, Violation 1, released in partnership with Nelson Lantigua Music.

The project features collaborations with both emerging and established names, including Juni Quickly, STORM, Baby Uzii, Tee Flair, PoppA, Kenny K-Shot, and Ish Kevin himself. Standout tracks like Youngest In Charge, Tatara, Virus, Dear Mubyeyi, and 2 Pac MuriNjye reflect Hollix's dynamic range, from braggadocious flows to heartfelt messages.

Since its release, the album has surpassed 400,000 streams, cementing its place as one of the year's most impactful drops.

The Future - Taz

Dieubon Cyubahiro, known as Taz, released The Future EP on March 26. The project has stood out for its honest, unfiltered storytelling and well-timed rollout. Known for his consistency and frequent drops, Taz made sure this release came with a visual edge--each track was accompanied by music videos that helped amplify the project's reach and reception.

The EP features four tracks--Me vs Me, Shawty, Mama and Son--produced by Electric Vybz, Mantis and AY. With its deeply personal lyrics and cinematic approach, The Future solidifies Taz's reputation as one of the most reliable voices in Rwandan hip-hop right now.

Inception - Tee Flair

Tee Flair, whose real name is Tresor Shema, made his official entry into the rap scene with Inception, a six-track EP that signals a bold start. Collaborations with Hollix, Baby Uziii, STORM, and Blueboy give the project added weight, but it's Tee Flair's distinct energy and sound choices that set him apart.

Known for aggressive flows and unfiltered delivery, Tee Flair leans heavily into the harder edge of modern rap, pairing raw lyricism with new-age Jersey-style beats. Tracks like G-Lock and Bluetooth Speaker offer a sharp introduction to his world, one that's gritty, high-tempo, and unapologetically street.

Gigi's Pack - Xeventeen

Signed under Kenny K-Shot's Intare Soundwave Initiative, Xeventeen released Gigi's Pack on March 14. The four-track EP--Mais Pas Trop, Codeine Muri Sprite, KMT, and Singira Opps--quickly made waves across the rap scene, earning him praise for both his lyricism and his production skills. What sets this project apart is that every beat was self-produced, a feat that highlights Xeventeen's range and vision.

With its blend of melodic flows, emotionally raw storytelling, and themes of street life and self-medication, Gigi's Pack leans into a moody, unapologetic sound. If your playlist leans toward rap that wears its vices on its sleeve, this project belongs in rotation.

KGL 2 ATL - Jay Pac and Longjay

Jay Pac is no stranger to Rwanda's hip-hop scene. With three studio albums to his name-- iJABIRO (2020), Hussle 4 Yourz (2021), and Mwana Wa Mama (2024)--he has long been a collaborator with some of the industry's biggest names, including Bulldogg, Khalfan Govinda, and B-Threy.

On May 1, he teamed up with Longjay to release KGL 2 ATL, a joint EP that bridges Kigali and Atlanta, two cities that have shaped Jay Pac's life and music. The project features tracks with Ririmba, Kagarara24, and Icenova, and boasts production credits from Dr. Nganji, WHOTHVT, and Kinabeat. One standout is "Magic City," a nod to the iconic Atlanta strip club, with visuals shot in Kigali that aim to capture the same electric vibe.

Amaja - Insibika and The Illusionist

Insibika, real name Derrick Mugabi, teamed up with veteran producer The Illusionist for Amaja, a collaborative EP that feels like a tribute to Rwanda's musical roots through a modern hip-hop lens. Released on April 25, the project has quickly gained traction among fans of alternative rap for its inventive use of samples and rich storytelling.

The EP features contributions from longtime collaborators, Skid of the 99 Gang, Prime Mazimpaka, Umutagatifu Utazwi, Ju Rusine, and Checkmate Mido. Amaja blends nostalgic elements with bold production choices, sampling everything from classic Rwandan tracks to the haunting harmonies of children's choirs.

Tracks like Kibelinka and Ikome showcase that approach best, wrapping listeners in textured, cinematic soundscapes. For fans of genre-bending rap, this project is worth a deep listen.

Honorable Mentions

Other notable rap releases that have added flavor to the year's first half include New Era by 30X Records, DYSTOPIAN by Ben Tulip, Unveiled by Juni Quickly, and Gen Z by AY.

As the year unfolds, these early drops have set a high bar for what's to come. Whether it's the vulnerability of new voices or the refined grit of industry regulars, Rwanda's hip-hop scene continues to evolve with range, relevance and no signs of slowing down.