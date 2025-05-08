Liberia: Over 30 New Pypp Recruits to Be Assigned in Govt

About 40 new recruits of the President Young Professional Program Young are expected to be assigned into national and local government agencies to help strengthen both local and national government.

The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency-Liberia and Board Chair of the President's Young Professionals Program met with the young professionals over the weekend after a prolonged period of vetting.

Their meeting with the CSA boss highlighted the importance of young professionals serving in public offices with diligence, commitment and passion.

After an intensive three months of rigorous recruitment publicity dated from August 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024 with an intent of recruiting 20 applicants for national government and 10 for Grand Bassa and Bong counties respectively, the President's Young professionals program team has officially disclosed 40 successful finalists that will be posted into public places for hand on experience in accordance with their professions.

Meanwhile, the PYPP provided virtual tutorials for interested applicants throughout the recruitment process that brought together the total top 40 finalists. Of the 40 finalists, 28 finalists are to serve the national government while 5 and 7 finalists are expected to serve Grand Bassa and Bong counties respectively.

CSA boss Josiah Joekai cautioned the new recruits to be proficient and more robust once sent to either government entities or agencies.

The PYPP is a transformative leadership program that recruits and trains young professionals from across Liberia to serve in the government at both national and local levels. The program is designed to equip these young leaders with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to effectively contribute to the development of their communities and country.

The two weeks of orientation and intensive training is aimed at preparing them for their roles as government officials and ensuring that they have the necessary skills to make a positive impact in their communities.

The PYPP program underscores the importance of decentralizing the program and how important young professionals are equipped and passionate about severing their country and counties.