Liberia: Over 30 New Pypp Recruits to Be Assigned in Govt

7 May 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

About 40 new recruits of the President Young Professional Program Young are expected to be assigned into national and local government agencies to help strengthen both local and national government.

The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency-Liberia and Board Chair of the President's Young Professionals Program met with the young professionals over the weekend after a prolonged period of vetting.

Their meeting with the CSA boss highlighted the importance of young professionals serving in public offices with diligence, commitment and passion.

After an intensive three months of rigorous recruitment publicity dated from August 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024 with an intent of recruiting 20 applicants for national government and 10 for Grand Bassa and Bong counties respectively, the President's Young professionals program team has officially disclosed 40 successful finalists that will be posted into public places for hand on experience in accordance with their professions.

Meanwhile, the PYPP provided virtual tutorials for interested applicants throughout the recruitment process that brought together the total top 40 finalists. Of the 40 finalists, 28 finalists are to serve the national government while 5 and 7 finalists are expected to serve Grand Bassa and Bong counties respectively.

CSA boss Josiah Joekai cautioned the new recruits to be proficient and more robust once sent to either government entities or agencies.

The PYPP is a transformative leadership program that recruits and trains young professionals from across Liberia to serve in the government at both national and local levels. The program is designed to equip these young leaders with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to effectively contribute to the development of their communities and country.

The two weeks of orientation and intensive training is aimed at preparing them for their roles as government officials and ensuring that they have the necessary skills to make a positive impact in their communities.

The PYPP program underscores the importance of decentralizing the program and how important young professionals are equipped and passionate about severing their country and counties.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.