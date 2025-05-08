Kenya: KDF Officers Engage Communities in Laikipia

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers on Wednesday conducted a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) at Laikipia's Githima Centre, approximately 12 kilometres southwest of Ngoisusu Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the North Rift.

The soldiers, drawn from 20 Battery, 55 Artillery Battalion, engaged residents in a series of humanitarian and recreational initiatives aimed at fostering goodwill and enhancing security cooperation with the local population.

KDF said the move is part of the continued efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and support community development.

"The activities included the distribution of clean water, provision of medical services and food supplies, and a friendly football match between the troops and the local Githima FC football team," KDF said.

During the engagement, the KDF personnel encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports and community initiatives and take a leading role in advocating for sustainable peace and development in the region.

Local leaders and residents warmly welcomed the support and expressed their gratitude for the assistance offered.

They maintained their commitment to working closely with security agencies in combating insecurity and promoting lasting peace, particularly in areas previously affected by banditry.

KDF noted that the event reflects a commitment to Operation Maliza Uhalifu, which continues to prioritize the protection of civilians and the restoration of peace in the North Rift and sorrounding regions through both security operations and community-centred engagements

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.