Africa: World Bank Approves First Phase in a Holistic Approach to Addressing Water Security in Cameroon

Washington — The World Bank has today approved the first phase of the Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA) Cameroon Water Security Program. The overall program objective is to strengthen institutions, improve water resources management, and increase access to water and sanitation services in selected areas of Cameroon. The MPA has an envelope of $950 million, including credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and other sources, for a total program duration of 11 years (May 2025 to May 2036). The program will take place in three phases: a $200 million first phase approved today; a S$400 million second phase; and a S$350 million third phase.

The first phase aims to enhance institutional capacity to implement Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and increase access to water and sanitation services in selected areas of Cameroon. It will assist the government in improving institutional frameworks for IWRM and water service delivery, establishing a financial resource allocation program to boost access in subsequent phases, and investing in water security and sanitation in prioritized rural and semi-urban areas, including Adamawa, North, and Far North of Cameroon, as well as in Yaoundé and Douala. The program will also support the transformation of the water utility (CAMWATER) to improve water service delivery for its customers.

"Cameroon is still far from its 2030 targets of increasing access to drinking water to 77% and access to sanitation to 56% in rural areas", said Cheick F. Kanté, Division Director for Cameroon. "This new program is expected to provide drinking water to about 3.9 million people and sanitation to 2.9 million people and will support a systematic and structured approach for capacity building and knowledge to incentivize efficiency, promote financial sustainability, and drive water sector transformation".