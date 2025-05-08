Nigeria: Police Recover Another Corpse in Anambra

7 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The discovery came barely 24 hours after the police recovered the body of a yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman found hanging from a tree.

The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, say they have recovered another corpse in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Latest incident

Mr Okoye, a superintendent of police, said the latest body was found on Wednesday at a dumpsite in Iyiowa Odekpe, a community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the body was suspected to be that of a victim of jungle justice in the area.

"Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased with the gang members specialises in stealing car batteries.

"It was alleged that the victim was caught and set ablaze in the early hours of today (Wednesday) by an angry mob after their criminal operations in the area, while other gang members escaped the scene," he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the reported jungle justice by some residents of the state.

Mr Orutugu urged residents of the state to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands and taking arrested crime suspects to the police for action.

"This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspect and possibly arrest other gang members and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws," he said.

Jungle justice

Jungle justice is a situation where individuals accused of offences like theft, blasphemy, shoplifting, and witchcraft are subjected to brutal assaults, torture, and sometimes summary executions.

At least one person in Africa is tortured or killed every day by enraged individuals who want to play the roles of judge, juror, and executioner, a 2021 study found.

The study also found that Cameroon and Nigeria have the highest rates of jungle justice killings in all of Africa.

In south-east Nigeria, Anambra and Abia States are said to have the highest number of jungle justice cases.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

