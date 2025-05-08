Nigeria: NPFL - Ideye Brace Lifts Enyimba As Continental, Relegation Battles Go to Wire

While Remo Stars have already secured the title, the chase for continental tickets and the battle for survival are intensifying.

With just two games remaining in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the stakes have never been higher.

Ideye brace lifts Enyimba into fifth

Enyimba's veteran striker Brown Ideye rolled back the years with a classy brace in a 2-0 win over Kwara United on Wednesday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

His 12th and 45th-minute goals pushed the Aba Giants to fifth place on the log with 55 points, keeping their continental hopes alive.

Relegation fight deepens

Already-relegated Lobi Stars fell 2-1 at home to Nasarawa United, who are desperately fighting to stay up.

Japhet Kundushima gave Lobi a shock early lead, but Shina Kumater and Anas Yusuf turned the game around for the visitors, who now move to 49 points, just above the drop zone.

With Lobi Stars already confirmed relegated, three more will still go down--and the fight is fierce. Heartland beat Plateau United 2-0 to climb to 45 points.

Katsina United earned a crucial 1-0 win over Kano Pillars, reaching 47 points.

Shooting Stars downed Sunshine Stars 1-0 with a late Ikouwem Utin penalty, keeping the visitors in the red zone.

Bendel Insurance edged Akwa United 1-0, leaving the Uyo side stuck on 41 points.

El-Kanemi upset Champions Remo Stars, Rivers stay second

In a statement performance, El-Kanemi Warriors stunned NPFL champions Remo Stars with a 2-0 home win. Though Remo's top spot is secure, El-Kanemi's result could be season-defining in their quest to avoid relegation, moving them to 46 points.

Rivers United took a firm step toward securing a continental spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Rangers, courtesy of a first-half stoppage-time winner from Samson Obi. They sit second with 61 points, four clear of Abia Warriors.

Ikorodu, Abia keep top-three race alive

Ikorodu City edged Bayelsa United 3-2 in a thriller. Despite an own goal setback, they stormed ahead through goals from Nwanna, Oyedokun, and Adelani. The win keeps them in the hunt for third.

Abia Warriors, however, dropped two vital points after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes--a late own goal by Emmanuel Iwu cancelling out Mohammed Hussaini's opener.

The penultimate fixtures of the 2024/25 NPFL season will be played this weekend across the country.