Somalia's National Consultative Council Strikes New Deal On Security and Elections

8 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Consultative Council (NCC) on Wednesday night announced a new political understanding and renewed cooperation on national security and electoral processes following a multi-day summit in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a joint communiqué issued late in the evening, the council members affirmed their united stance in supporting the ongoing fight against terrorism and emphasized the urgent need to provide full backing to the Somali National Armed Forces.

The agreement also calls for enhanced collaboration between federal member states and the National Independent Electoral Commission to accelerate the voter registration process -- a move the council described as essential to ensuring free and credible elections.

The Ministry of Interior was tasked with drafting legal recommendations to resolve ongoing administrative challenges in Jubbaland. The council underscored the importance of a lawful framework to address the political dispute in the region.

In a significant development, the NCC formally recognized SSC-Khaatumo as a federal member state of Somalia. The communiqué stated that preparations should begin to organize a constitutional conference to finalize the status of SSC-Khaatumo in accordance with the national charter.

Although the summit yielded several agreements, it was notably marked by the absence of two key federal member states -- Puntland and Jubbaland -- whose leaders declined to attend due to ongoing disputes with the federal government.

