Rwanda: Reg Dominate Ur Kigali, Remain Only Unbeaten Side

8 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group women's basketball club (REG) maintained their lead at the top of the table after putting up a dominant 129-35 victory over UR Kigali on Wednesday at Petit Stade.

The win means that the electricians remain the only side unbeaten in the women's league. Power Forward Sandrine Mushikiwabo scored 33 points and Jordan Umuhoza added 15 as the league leaders recorded their impressive13th win in a row.

REG won the first two quarters 37-11, 37-5 respectively to take control of the game with a fifty-eight- point lead at the break.

ALSO READ: Hoops league: APR coach optimistic of winning championship

Back in the second half, the team was very determined and well organized defensively to win the third quarter 32-13 and last quarter 23-6 to comfortably take home the win.

In other matches, APR overcame East Africa University Rwanda (EAUR) 85-64, while Kepler beat Azomco 69-61.

REG top the table standings with 26 points and are level on points with APR who have played two games more while Kepler are in third place with 25 points.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.