Rwanda: Reg Dominate Ur Kigali, Remain Only Unbeaten Side

Rwanda Energy Group women's basketball club (REG) maintained their lead at the top of the table after putting up a dominant 129-35 victory over UR Kigali on Wednesday at Petit Stade.

The win means that the electricians remain the only side unbeaten in the women's league. Power Forward Sandrine Mushikiwabo scored 33 points and Jordan Umuhoza added 15 as the league leaders recorded their impressive13th win in a row.

REG won the first two quarters 37-11, 37-5 respectively to take control of the game with a fifty-eight- point lead at the break.

Back in the second half, the team was very determined and well organized defensively to win the third quarter 32-13 and last quarter 23-6 to comfortably take home the win.

In other matches, APR overcame East Africa University Rwanda (EAUR) 85-64, while Kepler beat Azomco 69-61.

REG top the table standings with 26 points and are level on points with APR who have played two games more while Kepler are in third place with 25 points.