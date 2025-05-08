Tunisia: President Kais Saïed Meets With Speakers of ARP and CNRD

7 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed met on Wednesday at Carthage Palace with Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Brahim Bouderbala, and Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), Imed Derbali.

The President of the Republic emphasised that "the battle for national liberation is fought on multiple fronts," highlighting the crucial role of legislative institutions in this process, according to a Presidency statement.

The Head of State stressed that differences in approaches and positions are natural as long as the ultimate goal remains the same: building a strong, irreversible national foundation.

He also addressed key priorities, including social justice and the need for innovative solutions, especially for those who were and are still suffering from unemployment, poverty, and deprivation.

