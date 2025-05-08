Liberia: Since the 1960 Act of National Unification Day Was Passed

Monrovia — Historians told us that Liberia, the first independent country on the African Continent, was founded by free blacks or Free Slaves who were relocated to Africa by the American Colonization Society (ACS). The American Colonization Society (ACS) was established in 1822, and 25 years later Liberia became an independent state. Again, we were also told that the coming of Free Blacks or Free Slaves from the United States of America on various ships' voyages on the troubling Atlantic Ocean to the shores of Liberia was resisted by the natives or indigenous people of the land.

Why were the oppositions all about? Someone may have wondered. But it was just simple - "The Exclusion Theory." When the Free Blacks or Free Slaves, later known as Americo-Liberians, established what was termed as a "Racial Segregation System", similar to that instituted against them while in the United States of America (USA), they placed the natives or indigenous people at the bottom, while they (the Free Blacks or Free Slaves) were at the top.

The Segregation System of Governance, which lasted for over a century, led to prolonged tensions in the Liberian Society, thus sowing seeds of "disunity" or "discord" amongst the would-be Americo-Liberians and the native population. Let me enlighten us on the little steps that were taken to reduce the tensions. First, the 'Assimilation Theory" was introduced by the Free Blacks, i.e. bringing the smart and brighter native Liberians a bit closer to their circle, yet far from the reality.

I do not want to delve in depth; but individuals like Togba Nah Tipoteh, Gabriel Baccus Matthew, Chea Cheapoo, just to list a few natives whose names were changed, because they were 'assimilated' by extended members of the Free Blacks or so-called Americo-Liberians.

They tried to train them to adopt new styles of living from their former slave masters, and taught them about the affairs of government and governance. Some of those natives had to bear the names of their Americo-Liberian masters, educated and affiliated with the one and only political party-True Whig Party (TWP)-which governed, then.

However, after the 1980 April 12 Coup, the same reverted to their native names to show their true identity, and were appointed at various ministries and agencies in the Peoples' Redemption Council (PRC) Government headed by a native, Master Sergeant, Samuel K Doe.

However, looking at these above factors mentioned, Liberia's 19 the President William V.S. Tubman, a descendant of the Free Blacks slaves, in his 1944 Inaugural Address, introduced a Policy of National Unification. Former President Tubman's policy was aimed at reducing the social and political differences between the natives and Americo-Liberian elites. Moreover, the highest point of his policy was enfranchising of the native or indigenous Liberians.

Historically, this National Unification Day was first proclaimed as a National Holiday on May 14, 1947, to recognize the benefits of the National Unification or Integration Policy, and an Act was passed in 1960, declaring May 14 as National Unification Day to be observed throughout the country as a National Day.

And from that date up to now, all presidents, including the current President Joseph Boakai, are to proclaim May 14 each year as a National Holiday, which means government functionaries including schools, business houses, and market places, will be closed in observance of the Day from 6am to 6pm. The pausing of government's activities in observance of the Day shows how essential the Day is and how Liberians are to cherish it. On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, will actually be 65 years since President

William V.S. Tubman launched his signature platform of National Unification Day or Integration Policy.

The initiative was to integrate Liberians from all walks of life, from members of the settlers dwelling mainly along the coastline of Liberia and members of the largely indigenous class from the deep parts of the interior of the Country. His Policy led to the creation of Lofa, Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties in 1964, as well as giving women the right to vote and serve in government.

More than 64 years on, genuine unification for the small West African Nation remains "Elusive", as few of us are standing and looking through a threshold for a united Liberia.

Another thing that clicked to my mind is that Liberia, with close to 5 million people, 16 different ethnic groups and a small settler population (Americo-Liberia), is still extremely divided along new and dangerous frontiers. Interestingly, over the past years in their proclamations in observance of National Unification Day, presidents have and continue to point to the adherence to the principles of justice, equality, fair play and equal opportunities for all, regardless of tribe or clan, section, creed, religion or economic status, so that Liberians might be united in a consolidated whole.

Their statements in the proclamations are usually recounted by the years of civil strife in the country and its harmful impacts on the people of Liberia, and will conclude by saying; "It has become imperative that all Liberians embrace the noble ideals enshrined in the Unification Act to promote unity and peace among themselves."

But from the outlook of things, since the passage of the National Unification Day Act or the Integration Policy, setting aside May 14 each year as National Holiday up to present, before I include, there are some hard questions I would like to ask. And these questions are as follow: -Are Liberians aware of National Unification Day? - Do Liberians understand the intent and motive of National Unification Day? - Are we achieving the essence of National Unification Day? v-Is National Unification Day making any difference? - Do Liberians have any reasons to commemorate or celebrate National Unification Day? -What activities should characterize National Unification Day? - Are we finding out what we are to be united for? With these few questions mentioned above, I am opting that there are many other questions that could be asked by other well-meaning Liberians in line

with Liberia's National Unification Day. Indeed, if I may attempt to answer the above questions, I will definitely say,

Liberians are aware and do understand the intent and motive of the National Unification Holiday, but the other questions remain a sticking issue for me and Liberians, which we all need to work toward holistically.

Now, it is no longer Free Slaves-Native tensions but rather tribal or ethnic, political and regional tensions coupled with economic disparity, deeply ripping our beloved country, Liberia, apart. With the current happenings in Liberia, I would say we are not achieving the essence of National Unification Day.

With the current happenings, I may say, the National Unification Day is not making any significant difference and so Liberians do not have reasons to commemorate and celebrate the National Unification Day, because the Day is commemorated and celebrated with mere 'lip-service', which is not deeply rooted in the dreams and aspirations of Liberia's Former President William V.

S. Tubman.

For instance, the failure for Liberians to actualize the aim of the National Unification Day led to the April 12, 1980 coup, further pushing us into a 14 year civil war from 1990 to 2003, causing the deaths of over 250 thousand Liberians with massive destruction of the country's infrastructure that has left the country struggling ever since the civil unrest ended. As we eked to ensure that the National Unification Day or the Integration Policy becomes a reality, statements from various quarters of the country, especially from the political community, are not in line with the Day.

The deepening and heightening statements coming from politicians and supporters do not in any way signify unification, but intend to keep us divided, even when it comes to appointments in past and present government structures. Is it that some politicians in Liberia are so disparate for state-power to an extent that they would want to plunge the country into another round of chaos?

In all these, let me take this time to earnestly appeal to Liberians to hold together in unison, lifting the banner of the National Unification Day in line with a phrase in the National Anthem that says: "In union strong success is sure."

When we hold unto this National Unification Day or Integration Policy goal by Former President William V.S. Tubman close to our hearts, viewing diversity in Unity as strengthen to overcome Disunity, than I can definitely, says Liberians will live in peace and harmony making this nation a beautiful, happiest and laughable place on Planet Earth, with a shout of joy: All hail...Liberia hail.....

This is my thought on May 14 National Unification Day 2025.