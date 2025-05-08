Liberia: Nocal Building Cross-Border Partnerships

In a determined stride toward unlocking Liberia's oil and gas potential, the leadership of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) today concluded a high-level engagement with top Nigerian business leaders and energy executives. This mission marks a significant step in building cross-border partnerships that can accelerate investment and innovation in Liberia's energy sector.

Described as a moment of history in the making, the visit is part of a broader effort to position Liberia as a competitive and attractive destination for upstream investment in West Africa.

"We are flipping through the pages of possibility and shaping the future of Liberia's energy landscape," said Mr. Fabian Michael Lai, Acting CEO/President of NOCAL.

Mr. Lai stressed the importance of the engagement which he believes will move the country forward in the energy sector.

"Our mission is clear--putting Liberia first, and shifting the dynamics of our oil and gas industry through strategic alliances and sustainable growth."

The discussions focused on infrastructure development, joint venture opportunities, energy security, and local content initiatives.

For his part, Mr. Alhaji Amin IIyas, Group Executive Chairman/CEO of Transoceanic Energy group Nigeria, remarked:

"Liberia represents one of the final frontiers of untapped hydrocarbon potential in West Africa. What we're witnessing today is visionary leadership from NOCAL, and Nigeria is proud to support a sister nation in building capacity and driving energy-led development."

This landmark visit underscores NOCAL's dedication to transforming Liberia's energy sector into a pillar of economic growth and regional collaboration.