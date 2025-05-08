Nigeria: Ezeakor, Odumoso Shine in 100m Events On Day 2 of MTN Champs Grand Final in Uyo

press release

Athletes across various categories delivered standout performances, many recording new personal bests (PBs) in their quest for glory.

Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final brought thrilling performances at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with the 100m races headlining the day's action.

Chidera Ezeakor, who previously won at the Benin leg and placed second behind Favour Ashe in Lagos, stormed to the fastest overall time in the senior men's 100m preliminaries, clocking a new PB of 10.35s.

He was followed by Glory Olokpa (10.44s) and Lucky Daje (10.47s), both of whom also delivered strong showings.

In the women's 100m preliminaries, Kate Odumoso improved her personal best from the Benin meet by 0.05 seconds, finishing in 11.55s to top the heats.

Close behind was Cynthia Chioma, who also set a new PB of 11.56s, while Sophia Efetobore rounded out the top three with 11.65s.

The junior men's category was equally competitive. Williams Stephen led the field with a PB of 10.77s.

Team MTN's Alvin Onyeama comfortably won his heat in 10.89s, while Olerirume Righteous also made the top three qualifiers.

It was a personal best frenzy in the junior women's 100m heats.

Ejiro Peter of Team MVP ran an outstanding 11.89s, slashing her previous PB of 12.17s.

Her teammate Ufuoma Merit followed closely with an 11.90s PB, while Perezide Sigah also impressed, recording a personal best of 11.94s.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Emmanuel Salubi claimed victory ahead of Nsikak Okon Francis and Moses Eze.

The junior category was won by Possible Daniel, with Endurance Favour and Goodluck Kabowei placing second and third, respectively.

Over 2,000 athletes from 136 secondary schools and 93 junior and senior teams are competing at the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final.

The competition continues into Day 3 on Thursday, 8 May and will conclude on 9 May with the presentation of six team trophies.