South Africa: N West Takes Service Delivery Programmes to Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality

The North West Provincial Government's Accelerated Service Delivery Programme, known as Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, was launched this week in the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality.

This initiative focuses on areas such as Swartruggens, Derby, Redirile, and the Senthumole section in Koster.

The weeklong service delivery programme will conclude with the provision of on-site social services at the Reagile Community Hall in Koster on Friday, 9 May 2025.

READ | North West leaders on drive to expedite services

This event will include visits to identified infrastructure projects and a community feedback session, which will be led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

According to the provincial government, Mokgosi will be joined by MECs, and District and Local Mayors.

In efforts to empower local farmers and enhance food production capacity, a shade net tunnel will be handed over to the Onalerona Community Centre.

Meanwhile, a veteran poultry package will be provided to beneficiaries, which includes one three-tier layer cage, layer mash feed, and 120 point-of-lay chickens.

A veteran goat package will also be distributed, consisting of 10 Boer goat does and one Boer goat buck.

In addition, a 10-hectare center pivot system will be handed over to a farmer in Koornfontein.

The Premier's team will also embark on a site inspection visit to the new Mphe Bana II Secondary School construction project in Reagile, along with an oversight visit to the special maintenance section of Roads P4/2, including Koster Town and sections of Road P34/2.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Road safety will be improved through the patching of potholes, while grass cutting will be undertaken at identified roads. High-mast and streetlight repairs will also be carried out across Reagile to enhance night-time safety.

"Furthermore, an intensified litter picking and waste collection programme will target illegal dumping sites with the launch of the clean cities campaign," the statement read.

In response to the needs of the community, sanitary towels will be issued to learners at Mphe Bana Secondary School to support hygiene and dignity.

The leaders will also distribute food parcels to needy families as part of the ongoing community relief efforts.