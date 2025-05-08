South Africa: Health Department Hosts G20 Health Working Group Meeting

The Department of Health will host the third G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting this week as part of a series of G20 events taking place across the country this year.

According to the department, the two-day virtual meeting begins on Thursday, 8 May, and will conclude on Friday, 9 May 2025. The focus will be on the health and care workforce, which is essential for strong health systems.

The online gathering will also address the key elements necessary for achieving universal health coverage (UHC), enhancing health security, promoting equity, and fostering inclusive growth.

The two-day meeting will focus on the "Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity, and Universal Coverage" theme.

The meeting will discuss several topics, including the growing investments in education, employment, and skill development of health and care workers.

In addition, speakers will address the promotion of digital and technological innovations that enhance productivity within the health and care workforce.

The meeting will also emphasise the need for comprehensive care, protection, and decent working conditions for health and care workers.

The second HWG was held in March in KwaZulu-Natal at which Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, reiterated the importance of nations reallocating resources towards health, strengthening global health partnerships, and exploring innovative financing mechanisms to address funding gaps.

The G20, or Group of 20, comprises 19 member countries that represent a significant portion of the global health workforce.

Together, these countries account for 73% of the world's health professionals, including medical doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, and pharmacists.

This group covers 59% of the total health workforce population worldwide.