South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Residents Urged to Reduce Water Usage During Sundays River Canal Shutdown

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has appealed to residents and businesses to reduce their water consumption, as a critical final shutdown of the Sundays River Canal begins this weekend.

Scheduled from 9 to 13 May 2025, the shutdown will enable the Department of Water and Sanitation to complete essential rehabilitation work on the canal to secure the city's sustainable water supply.

The Sundays River Canal, which currently supplies approximately 60% of the metro's water consumption, first collapsed on 17 May 2017, prompting the implementation of emergency interventions, including temporary earthworks and the installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) lining, a durable thermoplastic used in infrastructure projects to maintain water flow.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Infrastructure and Engineering, Khanyisa Mafaya, said the temporary solution has remained in place for over four years, posing a significant risk to the assurance of sustainable supply.

Mafaya noted that permanent rehabilitation efforts began in June 2024, through a collaboration between the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Sundays River Irrigation Board.

"Two prior shutdowns were necessary to begin tie-in work, but further repairs are now needed to secure downstream slabs at the canal's junction point," Mafaya explained.

She stressed the importance of reduced consumption during the shutdown period.

"Although we envisage the work to be completed within the scheduled time frames, high consumption might lead to water cuts in some areas. We urge our people to decrease their usage to help stabilise the system."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a precaution, the municipality has reconciled all available water resources and will augment supply from alternative sources to minimise potential disruptions.

Senior Director for Water Distribution, Joseph Tsatsire, said while the city's water network allows flexible water distribution, consumption levels remain a critical factor.

"As a result of the shutdown, the Nooitgedagt scheme will only supply 70 million litres... per day, compared to the usual 250 megalitres. This will primarily support areas like Motherwell, Bluewater Bay, Despatch, and Kariega," Tsatsire said.

To further relieve the system, Tsatsire said water will be rerouted from Coega Kop Water Treatment Works (WTW) to the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Markman, while inner-city boreholes will also be used for augmentation.

The planned canal construction is expected to take approximately 77 hours from 9 to 13 May 2025.

Should any disruptions occur, residents will be notified through ward councillors, and other official channels, including social media, community radio stations, and local print and online media.