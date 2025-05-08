Nigeria Hosts Summit to Combat Violence Against Children

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to eradicating all forms of violence against children during the inaugural Regional Meeting of Pathfinder African Countries on the Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children.

The two-day summit at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja gathered high-level delegates from across Africa to enhance partnerships, share innovations, and initiate measurable actions for child protection.

In her welcome address, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, warmly welcomed participants, commending their shared commitment to safeguarding Africa's youth. She stressed that this gathering signifies a pivotal moment in the continent's united effort against child abuse, exploitation, neglect, and harmful practices.

"It is our moral and collective duty to ensure that no child lives in fear or is left behind," the Minister stated. "This meeting is not merely symbolic; it is a clarion call to action--towards measurable, time-bound solutions that prioritise the lives and futures of our children."

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim underscored Nigeria's role as a committed Pathfinder country, highlighting national targets such as supporting services for 2 million at-risk children by 2030, eradicating harmful practices in 18 states by 2028, enforcing the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, expanding the Safe Schools Programme, and increasing budget allocations for child protection.

She acknowledged the support from development partners like UNICEF and the Pathfinder Initiative, as well as Nigeria's integration of child protection into broader policy areas including education, digital safety, climate resilience, and social welfare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, echoed this commitment, reaffirming Nigeria's adherence to international treaties on child welfare.

"Violence against children transcends age, race, or colour," she stated. "We have ratified International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions on child labour nationwide and are dedicated to empowering our children through education, skills development, and access to digital technology."

The opening session set an impactful tone for the summit, with delegates agreeing that action must extend beyond promises.

"Every child matters," concluded Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim. "And every policy, law, and budget must reflect that truth."

As discussions progress, stakeholders are expected to adopt unified strategies and commit to bold, accountable measures that will yield tangible progress for Africa's children.