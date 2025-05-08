South Africa: Lottery Workers March in Pretoria

Workers demand higher wages and changes to the way the National Lotteries Commission is run

Employees of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) marched to the offices of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They were complaining about wages and working conditions, among other things.

Last year the NLC implemented a 7% across the board increase, said Commissioner Jodi Scholtz.

Wage negotiations for the 2025/26 financial year have deadlocked.

About 100 employees of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) marched from their offices to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria complaining about wages and working conditions and the "modernisation" of the NLC.

Protesters dressed in the black T-shirts of the Public Servants Association (PSA), were joined by a few members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW). Many sang songs and waved placards about their grievances.

They called for the removal of the NLC board, an end to "selective accountability", and higher increases during wage negotiations. They said vulnerable communities were not benefitting enough from lottery money.

The protest follows weeks of picketing by employees after wage negotiations for the 2025/2026 financial year deadlocked. The PSA is demanding an 8.5% increase and the NLC is offering 6.5%.

Last year the union and the NLC were unable to come to an agreement, and the PSA has accused management of unilaterally implementing a cost of living adjustment while the wage negotiations were unresolved.

Mashudu Muhanelwa, chairperson for the PSA at the NLC, said that workers want Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, to intervene regarding their issues with the NLC. "The main thing we are concerned about is the sustainability of this organisation. We are not in any way defending or fighting against any management regime. We want what's best for the workers of this organisation," said Muhanelwa.

He complained about the appointment of consultants, a lack of worker performance bonuses, lack of transparency and a decline in governance standards.

The workers handed over a memorandum at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition offices.

NLC Commissioner Jodi Schultz said in a statement that rather than risk a long dispute the NLC had implemented a 7% across the board increase in the the 2024/25 financial year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This comprised a 4.4% pensionable increase and a non-pensionable allowance equivalent to 2.6% of salary, payable until March 2025." Schultz said at the time inflation was about 4%, so this was a "substantial" increase.

Schultz said the march focusing on 2024/25 issues while the current wage negotiations were underway "does not advance constructive collective bargaining".

NLC spokesperson Rudzani Tshigemane told GroundUp the PSA's concerns about governance and lack of funding for vulnerable communities were related to the need for compliance with tax regulations and the law. "While we understand the challenges faced by community-based organisations, compliance is not optional; it is a legal and ethical obligation that affects South Africa's international standing. Management has a legal duty to comply with legislation."

"Our ongoing modernisation initiative is designed to enhance transparency and reduce corruption. These are goals we hope all stakeholders, including the PSA, will support and not frustrate. We have also engaged in actions towards lifestyle audits, something the PSA has not consistently supported."

"While change can be unsettling, the Commissioner has repeatedly assured staff that no job losses are anticipated as a result of these reforms."