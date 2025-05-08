Ghana Demonstrates Global Leadership in Immunisation - Gavi Boss

Ghana has been highly commended for its robust childhood immunisation programme, which has significantly contributed to the country's high infant survival rates.

With individual vaccine coverage rates exceeding 90 per cent and over 70 per cent of children receiving all basic immunisations by the age of two, Ghana has been described as "demonstrating regional and global leadership in immunisation."

Dr Sania Nishtar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), gave the commendation during a news conference in Accra yesterday.

The event formed part of her five-day visit to Ghana aimed at reinforcing the strong partnership between the country and GAVI, a global public-private alliance committed to promoting vaccine equity and expanding access to immunisation in low- and middle-income countries.

Related Articles

"Ghana's immunisation coverage really is remarkable. We're very impressed by the Ghanaian capability to deploy healthcare at the last mile.

You have robust systems and processes that are working, especially with respect to immunisation and it is an example for the rest of the developing countries. I want to richly congratulate you for what you have been able to achieve," Dr Nishtar commended.

The CEO noted that, in addition to the routine childhood vaccines already in use, the recent deployment of the malaria vaccine and the planned introduction of the HPV and at-birth Hepatitis B vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) are significant milestones in Ghana's efforts to save more lives and sustain progress in healthcare delivery.

She, however, emphasised the need for increased financial commitment towards vaccine procurement and immunisation, while reaffirming GAVI's continued support for Ghana's vaccine financing efforts.

"We commit to supporting you in your aspirations to strengthen local and regional vaccine manufacturing and the availability of health commodities that are critical for both public health and national development.

We agree to support and advocate for the full replenishment of GAVIs next strategic period which will be critical to ensure continued support and partnerships to save children's lives so as we celebrate Ghana's progress today, we remain firm in our pursuit of a future where immunisation and primary health care services are available to everyone, protecting all communities across the country," Dr Nishtar assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said Ghana's transitioning from GAVI assistance was in line with its new status as a middle income country and to allow for other much poorer countries to benefit from the Alliance.

He indicated the government's resolve to ensure vaccine sufficiency, adding that bold interventions like the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was a step in boosting Ghana's health financing regime.

"The President has directed that there should be prompt releases of the National Health Insurance levies into the National Health Insurance Fund, which means prompt onward disbursement from the Funds to our service providers, especially the special purpose of vehicles we use in buying the vaccines so with these two clear policy directives, I believe that the delays in our co-financing will be a thing of the past," he indicated.