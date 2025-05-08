Sudan: Al-Aiser Mocks Emirate's Statement Saying It Does Not Recognize Decision to Sever Ties With It

8 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The official government Spokesperson and Minister of Culture and Information, Khalid Al-Aiser, said, "It is ironic that one reads a statement issued by the government of an emirate whose relations were severed by a sovereign state, an internationally recognized government, and a people who suffered heavy losses due to the crimes of that emirate and its deployment of strategic drones, and then the emirate's own government--against which the decision was issued--announces that it does not recognize that decision!"

Al-Aiser added, in a Facebook post, "This is a model subject for students of diplomacy and international relations at international universities, through which they can study the extent to which a degree of reasonableness and humanity is present, even if it is only 1% of a full grade!

If that percentage exists, universities must reconsider their new curriculum, because it does not align with the facts and does not take into account human rights or the suffering of peoples."

