Sudan: 95 Percent of Fuel Stations in Madani Resume Operation

8 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani — The Director General of Petroleum Products in Gezira State, Hassan Ahmed Suleiman, has announced the resumption of 95% of fuel stations operation in Madani and more than 80% of stations across the state's localities.

Suleiman confirmed, in a statement to SUNA, the availability of significant quantities of petroleum products to cover the state's consumption. He pointed out ongoing efforts to ensure the stability of the supply of petroleum products and the regular flow of cooking and oven gas, with the availabilty of sufficient stocks of this important commodity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.