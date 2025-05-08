Sudan: 95 Percent of Fuel Stations in Madani Resume Operation

Madani — The Director General of Petroleum Products in Gezira State, Hassan Ahmed Suleiman, has announced the resumption of 95% of fuel stations operation in Madani and more than 80% of stations across the state's localities.

Suleiman confirmed, in a statement to SUNA, the availability of significant quantities of petroleum products to cover the state's consumption. He pointed out ongoing efforts to ensure the stability of the supply of petroleum products and the regular flow of cooking and oven gas, with the availabilty of sufficient stocks of this important commodity.