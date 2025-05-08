Nigeria: No, Nigeria Has Not Launched a Missile Into Burkina Faso

IN SHORT: A message circulating on Facebook claims that Nigeria has launched a missile strike on Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, targeting the country's military head of state, Ibrahim Traoré. The claim is false.

"Nigeria launches first missile strike on Burkina Faso's capital, targets president and military facilities," reads the headline of a Facebook post labelled "breaking news".

The post reads:

In a shocking escalation, the Nigerian military launched its first missile strike early this morning on the capital of Burkina Faso. The attack reportedly targeted the presidential compound and key military installations, including the country's air defense system and central barracks, which were left in ruins.Eyewitnesses confirmed that multiple explosions rocked the city at dawn, triggering panic among civilians and causing significant damage to strategic locations.In response, the President of Burkina Faso has ordered an immediate and full-scale military retaliation, declaring that 'Burkina Faso will not be intimidated or violated without consequences.'Tensions between the two nations have now reached a boiling point, and the international community is closely monitoring the situation, fearing the outbreak of a full-scale regional war.

The same claim appears here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

Captain Ibrahim Traoré has risen in popularity since he took office as the president of Burkina Faso in September 2022. He overthrew Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who had earlier that year ousted president Roch Kaboré.

At 36, Traoré is one of the world's youngest leaders. He presents himself as a pan-Africanist inspired by Burkina Faso's former revolutionary president, Thomas Sankara.

Traoré has focused on boosting local industries to make the country self-sufficient, and taken control of resources like gold. He has tried to limit foreign influence, especially former colonial masters France, strengthened ties with Russia and cracked down on corruption.

In the first months of 2025, several commentators have explored why he has so captured the imagination of many.

It is in this context that rumours that the United States and France plan to invade Burkina Faso and overthrow Traoré have been shared. He has also reportedly survived coup attempts.

But has Nigeria launched a missile attack on Burkina Faso, targeting Traoré? We checked.

No evidence of this claim

The claim began to circulate on 1 May 2025. But it does not provide details about when the missile strike supposedly occurred and whether there were casualties or damage to property. This lack of specific information is typical of false claims and made-up stories.

Considering the global media coverage of recent developments in Burkina Faso, it is highly unlikely that a missile strike by Nigeria or any other country would go unreported.

No request for legislative approval

In August 2023, as required by section 5 of Nigeria's constitution, president Bola Tinubu asked the national assembly to approve a military action in the neighbouring Republic of Niger. Tinubu's request was in response to a coup that removed president Mohamed Bazoum from office on 26 July 2023.

The federal lawmakers rejected the request, halting Tinubu's plan to deploy Nigerian troops in Niger to reinstate Bazoum.

Such an approval would be required for a missile attack on Burkina Faso. But we found no evidence of Tinubu making the request.

There is no evidence that Nigeria has launched a missile strike on Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. The claim is false.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here and here.