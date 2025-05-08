Ghana: Advocating for Increased Leadership to Combat Malnutrition in Ghana

Malnutrition remains a pervasive and complex public health concern in developing countries including Ghana, affecting the health, growth, and productivity of individuals while hindering overall socio-economic development of nations.

The prevalence of malnutrition in Ghana encompasses both undernutrition, characterised by stunting, wasting, and underweight, as well as overnutrition, which includes obesity.

According to the Ghana Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2018, 7 per cent of children suffered from acute malnutrition (wasting), and 12 per cent are underweight. Additionally, 6 per cent experience wasting due to inadequate dietary intake. Again, the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) also indicated that: 6 per cent suffered from wasting (too thin for their height), and 12 per cent are underweight.

Regional disparities are notable, with the Northern Region exhibiting the highest rates of wasting. Again, micronutrient deficiencies pose significant risks. Nearly 66 per cent of children aged 6-59 months suffer from anaemia, primarily due to iron deficiency, while about 20 per cent of children under five are vitamin A deficient.

Related Articles

Some factors contributing to malnutrition are poverty, cultural practices and its influence on dietary choices, feeding practices among families, climate change impacts on Agricultural productivity and food availability, among others. All these factors exacerbate malnutrition risks, particularly in rural areas. Despite numerous interventions, malnutrition remains a pressing concern that need government support and financing.

Recognising the urgency of this issue, Women, Media, and Change (WOMEC) is spearheading the "Nourish Ghana: Advocating for Increased Leadership to Combat Malnutrition" project. This initiative is designed to drive policy action, increase public awareness, and mobilise stakeholders to prioritise nutrition as a national development imperative.

At the core of this project is a robust initiative which is designed to foster discussions among policymakers, parliamentarians, media practitioners, and community leaders on the importance of nutrition as a national development priority. By leveraging data-driven storytelling and strategic media campaigns, the project will educate the public and decision-makers on the urgency of addressing malnutrition and the long-term benefits of investing in high-impact nutrition interventions.

According to Dr Charity Binka, Executive Director of WOMEC, the project builds on WOMEC's track record of using media to amplify social issues and advocate for policy change.

"Over the years, WOMEC has successfully championed women's rights, health, and gender equality through advocacy and media engagement. With 'Nourish Ghana,' we aim to bridge the gap between policy and action by ensuring that nutrition is seen as a national priority. By equipping national champions with the tools and knowledge to advocate for nutrition, we can drive meaningful and sustainable change," she elaborated.

A key component of the project is the identification and training of National Nutrition Champions, influential individuals who will engage with various stakeholders, including policymakers and the media, to raise awareness about the impact of nutrition on national development. These champions will serve as the voice of the most vulnerable populations, ensuring that malnutrition is given the attention it deserves.

Moreover, WOMEC will launch a series of media and public awareness campaigns to inform Ghanaians about the impact of malnutrition and mobilise public support for improved nutrition policies. By partnering with traditional and digital media platforms, the project will ensure that nutrition remains a central topic of discussion at both community and national levels.

Furthermore, the project will work alongside parliamentarians and government agencies to share insights and research on nutrition-focused policies within national development frameworks. Through discussions and knowledge-sharing forums, WOMEC aims to highlight the importance of sustainable funding for nutrition programmes and the effective implementation of existing policies.

Key policies include the National Nutrition Policy (NNP), which aims to promote optimal nutrition through multi-sectoral coordination but requires improved implementation and funding. The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), designed to provide nutritious meals to school children, faces challenges related to food quality, monitoring, and sustainable financing. Also, the Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) Strategy seeks to improve early childhood nutrition but needs greater investment and integration with healthcare services to maximise its impact. Enhancing the implementation of these policies can contribute to improved nutrition outcomes across the country

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The "Nourish Ghana" project aligns with global efforts such as the Nutrition for Growth (N4G) initiative, which seeks to accelerate progress in the fight against malnutrition. Ghana's commitments include integrating nutrition into universal health coverage in order to ensure that essential nutrition services reach the most vulnerable populations, minimising food loss and waste, mobilising financing for nutrition to ensure adequate resources are allocated.

The project, which ends in 2026, comes at a crucial time when international bodies, governments, and civil society organisations are rallying behind the global "Together for Nutrition" movement. WOMEC's project will contribute to this larger agenda by advocating for increased investment, policy coherence, and stronger leadership in tackling malnutrition.

WOMEC is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality, health, and social justice through media advocacy, education, and policy engagement.