Port Sudan — The Acting UN Resident Representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yate, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the United Nations "is remaining in the country and that its various organizations are performing their duties and will not leave Sudan, contrary to what some news websites have reported.

The UN Representative said, during his meeting with the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Idris Ismail at his office at the Ministry on Wednesday, that these organizations came to serve civilians and will not abandon them, as they are in need of their services.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the UN Resident Representative on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aggression against the country, most recently the attacks on some vital sites in Portsudan.

In a statement to the Sudan News Agency, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he assured the UN official that the situation is under control and that Portsudan International Airport has resumed operations.