Sudan: UN Representative - We Are Remaining in Sudan to Perform Our Humanitarian Tasks

8 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Acting UN Resident Representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yate, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the United Nations "is remaining in the country and that its various organizations are performing their duties and will not leave Sudan, contrary to what some news websites have reported.

The UN Representative said, during his meeting with the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Idris Ismail at his office at the Ministry on Wednesday, that these organizations came to serve civilians and will not abandon them, as they are in need of their services.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the UN Resident Representative on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aggression against the country, most recently the attacks on some vital sites in Portsudan.

In a statement to the Sudan News Agency, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he assured the UN official that the situation is under control and that Portsudan International Airport has resumed operations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.