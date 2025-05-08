Nigeria: Old Video Used to Claim Nigerian Politician Omoyele Sowore Met With the Presidential Adviser Ribadu in 2025

IN SHORT: A video is circulating online in Nigeria, showing politician Omoyele Sowore meeting with presidential adviser Nuhu Ribadu. Users suggest it shows Sowore's defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress. But there is no evidence of this and the video has been online since 2018.

"Sowore meets Tinubu's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu," reads the caption of a video posted on Facebook on 24 April 2025.

Omoyele Sowore is a Nigerian politician and human rights activist. He founded the African Action Congress (AAC) and Sahara Reporters, a Nigerian media outlet. Sowore was the AAC's presidential candidate in the 2019 elections. He ran again in 2023 and lost to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nuhu Ribadu was appointed Tinubu's national security adviser in June 2023. He was also the executive chairperson of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The claim comes amid multiple reports of politicians leaving their political parties to join the APC. The video's caption implies that Sowore wants to do the same.

But is the video from April 2025 and does it show yet another Nigerian politician joining the APC? We checked.

Video is from 2018

An internet search of keywords from the claim brought up no credible news reports on Sowore's alleged defection to APC. Such a move involving the founder of a political party would've caught the media's attention if it were true.

We took keyframes from the video and ran them through a Google reverse image search. The results showed that the video had been online since 2018.

Sowore posted a video of their meeting on his Facebook page in June 2018 with the caption: "Ahead of 2019: Sowore Meets Nuhu Ribadu in Yola. An informal meeting between Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore and former EFCC boss Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as they discussed their shared commitment to taking back the country from corrupt leadership."

The clip circulating on social media was taken from this YouTube video of Sowore arriving for the meeting.

The video shows Sowore meeting with Ribadu in 2018, not 2025 as the posts suggest. It's not an indication that Sowore wants to defect to the APC, or not.

