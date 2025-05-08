Sudan: Armed Forces Spokesman - We Are Waging Our Battle, Confident of Victory

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, has reiterated the unity of the Armed Forces and the Sudanese people, and their confidence in a decisive victory in the war of dignity that the country is waging, with willing of Allah Almighty.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, the Spokesman said, "We, in Sudan and the Armed Forces, are fully confident that we will triumph in this war, which we consider a challenge to our national dignity. We consider it an existential war for the sake of stability in Sudan and for our future generations to enjoy a unified, cohesive, and strong homeland. With willing of Allah Almighty, it will be recorded in the pages of history."

This important phase in our national history demonstrates that we are a nation that has proudly refused to kneel and has faced all difficulties and challenges and, with the willing of Allah Almighty, has triumphed.

Brigadier Nabil added, "Our Armed Forces are well, and our Sudanese people are well. Our will and determination are unwavering and will never be broken, no matter what they think."

The official spokesman for the armed forces denounced the foreign forces and hands behind the terrorist militia and their desperate attempts to subjugate the Sudanese people, adding, "They think we are a poor country and a nation that can be subjugated so they can monopolize it to achieve their goals in Sudan, but that is impossible, Allah Almighty willing."

He added, "We will confirm to the world and our Arab, regional surroundings that we are a proud and strong nation, a nation whose will is unwavering, and whose sons will not give up anything at the expense of their dignity and national pride."

He concluded his statement by reaffirming the inevitability of victory for the armed forces and the people of Sudan, no matter what the enemies do, saying, "We are well, and the armed forces are well. We are managing this battle and war, and we are certain that victory will inevitably come, no matter how much suspicious money is spent, and no matter how much money the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spends (they will spend it, then it will be a source of regret for them, then they will be defeated). Sudan will set a supreme example of bravery, sacrifice, and Redemption."