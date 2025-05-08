Ethiopia: President Taye Arrives in Moscow to Attend Russia's 80th Anniversary of Victory Day

8 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie, early this morning, has arrived in Moscow to attend Russia's 80th anniversary of the Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II.

A considerable number of the heads of state and governments are anticipated to take part on the May 9 celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, it was learned.

ENA learned that leaders of Many African Countries will be attending the Victory Day alongside other global leaders including China and Brazil presidents.

As part of hosting the head of states by the Russian Federation, President Taye is anticipated to hold bilateral discussion with dignitaries on the margins of the anniversary.

Currently, the diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Russia has been gaining momentum in various spheres.

Particularly, the two countries are cementing their ties in areas like health cooperation, economic diplomacy, trade, investment and technology, evidenced by recent agreements and discussions, including Multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

Recall that the Ethiopia-Russia Business Forum was held in Addis Ababa in early November 2024, under the theme "Russia: Ethiopia: Time Doesn't Wait" that had brought together officials and business people from the two countries.

To this effect, President Taye's trip to Russia will further consolidate the relationships.

More importantly, the visit will create discussion platforms that would deepen age-old bilateral partnerships between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, the president was warmly welcomed by Anatoly Bashkin, a senior official from Russian Foreign Ministry.

