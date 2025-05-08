Africa: Afreximbank Launches 1 Billion USD Africa Film Fund to Transform Continent's Creative Industry

8 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximban), has launched a 1 billion USD Africa Film Fund to revolutionizing Global Africa's film and creative economy.

Afreximban announced this landmark initiative through its development impact investment arm, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA).

This strategic fund will unlock financing for African filmmakers -- supporting the production, post-production, distribution, and exhibition of high-quality films and TV series.

It will ALSO enable African storytellers to create globally competitive content while strengthening the continent's creative infrastructure.

More than an investment in entertainment, the Africa Film Fund is a catalyst for cultural sovereignty, job creation, and Africa's influence in the global creative economy, the bank stated in social media post.

The Initiative reflects Afreximbank's commitment made at Creative Africa Nexus - CANEX WKND 2024 in Algiers to deploy patient capital that empowers creatives and drives long-term industry growth.

With Africa's film and audiovisual industry already generating over 5 billion USD in annual revenues and employing over 5 million people, this Fund is poised to unlock even greater potential across the value chain.

