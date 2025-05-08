Rwanda: Wildlife Photographer's 'Walk With Will' Raises Cancer Awareness, Funds for Patient Support in Rwanda

Cancer and cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in Rwanda and around the world. Approximately 700 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Rwanda, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

To raise awareness about early cancer detection and treatment, wildlife and bird photographer Will Wilson partnered with Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali, and Rwanda Cancer Relief to launch a 24-hour walk known as the "Walk with Will" initiative.

The walk began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, and ended at the same time on Sunday, May 4, at the Nyarutarama running track.

This marks the second year of the initiative, which was first held on June 3, 2024. Wilson, who has lived in Kigali for three and a half years, turned a deeply personal experience into a campaign for cancer awareness.

His wife, Anna, was diagnosed with breast and skin cancer during a routine check-up in December 2022. She underwent treatment in the UK and returned to Rwanda cancer-free by October 2023.

Inspired by her journey, Wilson launched an awareness campaign that included walking and cycling distances of 40 to 60 kilometres daily.

This year's event drew a large crowd, with over 300 attendees participating in various health screenings. These included tests for breast and cervical cancer for women, testicular cancer for men, as well as blood pressure and hypertension checks.

The event also served as a fundraiser, collecting donations to support Rwanda Cancer Relief's ongoing work. Last year's initiative raised over Rwf8 million, and this year, organisers set a goal to double that amount.

During the event, the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, applauded Wilson for his efforts and noted the critical role of sports in promoting public health, while also reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing cancer.

"For us, this initiative is more than sports but about promoting health, strengthening social connections, and building friendships."

He added, "Among cancers, the top five we see in Rwanda are cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and gastrointestinal cancers, which are often linked to what we eat and how we live. These are the top problems we are dealing with, and I'm glad you're already addressing them in your own way, with effort, discipline, and dedication."

Nsanzimana stressed the government's strategy to combat cancer through early detection, timely treatment, and ensuring that services are both affordable and accessible.

He also noted that starting July 1, cancer treatment will be covered under the community-based health insurance scheme.

Alice Mushyitsi, Head of Responsible Business at Radisson Blu Kigali, noted the tangible impact of last year's initiative, which raised over Rwf8 million. "The funds were transferred directly to the Rwanda Cancer Relief account, and they provided us with a detailed report showing how the money was used. It was also invested in cancer research."

"This year, in addition to raising awareness about breast cancer, we expanded our focus to include testicular and cervical cancers. We wanted this year's event to be bigger and more inclusive, which is why it took place in a public space. The goal was to involve more people and raise as much funding as possible for Rwanda Cancer Relief."

Alain Fabrice Mizero, Executive Director of Rwanda Cancer Relief, said that the funds raised are used to support patients throughout their cancer journey, especially those who travel from rural areas for treatment in Kigali.

"Our Patient Support Programme helps individuals gain access to treatment and provides holistic support, whether it's accommodation, transportation, or emotional care."

Mizero said the organisation also uses funds to train health workers on new cancer types, treatment methods, and symptom management.

Good Life Access, a non-profit organisation focused on the prevention of all non-communicable diseases (NCDs), actively supported the event by deploying a healthcare team to conduct a range of screenings.

Ida Alexandra, Executive Director of Good Life Access, said they are offering free cervical and breast cancer screenings in partnership with RBC, along with education on self-examinations. The team also screened for hypertension and diabetes as part of their broader effort to prevent NCDs.