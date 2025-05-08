Africa: Rwanda to Host Inaugural International Security Conference On Africa

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda is set to host the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) from May 19 to 20, 2025, in Kigali in a move aimed at strengthening security dialogue and cooperation across the continent.

The high-level conference will bring together policymakers, security experts, civil society actors, and researchers from across Africa and around the world to explore sustainable solutions to the continent's pressing security challenges.

These include terrorism, cyber threats, political instability, and transnational crimes.

"The event will mark the official launch of ISCA as a platform for strategic security dialogue, enhanced collaboration, and the development of innovative, Africa-focused solutions to contemporary security," ISCA says on its website.

Participants can expect keynote speeches, panel discussions, specialized workshops, and networking sessions aimed at fostering regional partnerships and sharing best practices in security management. An exhibition of the latest innovations in defense and security technology will also be part of the conference program.

ISCA, an international non-governmental organization headquartered in Kigali.

It plays a pivotal role in amplifying African voices in global security debates and supports homegrown solutions to conflict and security issues.

Through its activities, the organization aims to empower professionals in security-related fields and promote African-led models for conflict resolution.

The 2025 conference shows Rwanda's growing reputation as a hub for international diplomacy and its commitment to advancing regional security initiatives.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

