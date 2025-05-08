Malawi: Bushiri Pledges Support to Mtumodzi's Children - 'He Remembered Us - - Now, We Remember Him'

In an emotional tribute that has stirred hearts across the nation, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has pledged to support the family of the late Chikumbutso Mtumodzi--a Principal Secretary in the Malawi Government who died three days ago.

Bushiri announced that he and his wife, Mary, will pay for the education of Mtumodzi's children and help the family establish a business in his honour. "As a token of our appreciation, we have decided to support Chikumbutso's family... We want to ensure that his legacy of kindness continues," he said.

The gesture, however, carries a deeper story--one of unexpected kindness, profound humility, and the quiet power of compassion. Bushiri recounted how, during one of the most difficult periods in his life, after returning to Malawi from South Africa with nothing, it was Mtumodzi who appeared at his doorstep--not with a request, but with help.

"He introduced himself as a concerned Malawian and offered us financial support. His selfless act brought tears to my eyes," Bushiri shared. "When many I helped before vanished, he came--expecting nothing, knowing no history, simply moved by kindness."

The Prophet's tribute paints a sorrowful contrast between genuine compassion and performative loyalty. "Many of those I helped in the past only cared when I was successful. When I needed them, they disappeared. They thought my return to Malawi was a fall from grace. But Chikumbutso saw me with eyes of humanity," he said.

His voice--though digital--rang with emotion, mourning not just the man but the values Mtumodzi represented. "He was a stranger. He never benefited from me. But he gave what he could, with no strings attached. That is the Malawi we need. That is the soul we have lost."

In honouring Mtumodzi, Bushiri called on Malawians to rise above self-interest and transactional relationships. "True relationships are built on empathy, on kindness, on genuine concern. We must learn from his example," he urged.

Quoting Scripture--"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"--Bushiri's message was not just a eulogy but a call to national reflection: on the kind of people we are, and the kind of country we hope to build.

"Chikumbutso remembered us," Bushiri said. "Now, it's our time to remember him."

Rest in peace, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi. Your kindness will never be forgotten.