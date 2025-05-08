Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025 Set for October

The Zimbabwe Fashion Week Trust has announced that the 2025 edition of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) will take place from 8 - 12 October 2025, with the Hyatt Regency Harare, The Meikles unveiled as the official venue partners.

This year's event marks another milestone in ZFW's storied journey since its founding in 2009, continuing its mission to uplift Zimbabwe's fashion industry and spotlight its diverse and evolving design talent. The five-day affair will transform the iconic hotel into a hub of style and innovation, offering a rich lineup of runway shows, designer showcases, educational workshops, and exclusive networking events.

"We are delighted to be hosting Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025 at the esteemed Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles," said Priscilla Chigariro, Founder of Zimbabwe Fashion Week. Since our journey began in 2009, we have always strived to partner with institutions that share our commitment to excellence, creativity, and cultural integrity. This collaboration allows us to elevate the ZFW experience, providing a luxurious and professional environment that matches the calibre of Zimbabwean fashion."

As the flagship platform for Zimbabwean designers, ZFW continues to play a vital role in nurturing talent, connecting creatives with international markets, and driving growth in the local textile and apparel industry. This year's edition will spotlight both established names and up-and-coming voices, creating space for bold new narratives in African fashion.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic schedule that blends fashion with business and education, where style meets substance. From cutting-edge designs to conversations about sustainability, technology, and heritage, ZFW 2025 will reflect the full spectrum of Zimbabwe's fashion ecosystem.

Designers interested in participating are encouraged to apply via the official Zimbabwe Fashion Week website, while sponsors and partners can register their interest by emailing hello@zimbabwefashionweek.com. Details regarding public ticket sales will be released in the coming months.