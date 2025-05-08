Nigeria: Masari, Marwa, Other Buhari Loyalists Back Tinubu, to Remain in APC

8 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari, under the aegis of the Forum of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, declared support for President Bola Tinubu.

The declaration came amidst recent speculation that some loyalists of the former president were displeased with Tinubu and were planning on leaving the APC en masse.

Those who met in Abuja on Thursday and declared support for the president included the Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda; representative of the Nigeria State Governor, Umar Bago; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura; former Katsina State Governor and ex-House Speaker, Aminu Bello Masari and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa (retd).

Others included a former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria VoN, Osita Okechukwu, former presidential aide, Okoi Obono Obla, former National Secretary of the APC, Arc. Waziri Bulama, former House of Representatives member, Farouk Adamu, representative of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Foreign Affairs minister, Maitama Tuggar and many others.

They said that while individuals have a right to pursue their political ambitions elsewhere, they do not have to do so under the cloak of "defunct CPC members".

Answering a question as to whether the bloc would still support Tinubu, one of the leaders, Hon. Farouk Adamu, expressed optimism that the president would be its candidate even in 2027.

"We are with Tinubu just like our leader (Buhari) and it is our hope that Tinubu continues to remain our leader," he said.

