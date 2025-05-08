Africa High-Level Forum On South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development - Speech of President of the Republic

FREETOWN (Sierra Leone)- President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, delivered Wednesday a speech to the participants of the 3rd Africa High-Level Forum on South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development, being held in Freetown from 7 to 9 May, read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui.

In the name of Allah, the Clement, the Merciful, in whom I place my trust

Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Ladies and Gentlemen,

First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and highest regard to my brother and friend, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for his initiative in hosting this high-level African forum, which plays a crucial role in strengthening South-South cooperation and advancing triangular partnerships for sustainable development.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to the Continental Secretariat of the African Peer Review Mechanism, and through them to the African Union Commission, for organizing this important forum. I wish the forum great success in achieving its noble objectives of supporting our collective efforts and shared commitment to implementing the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, while simultaneously promoting effective solutions in a world undergoing rapid and extremely complex changes.

Excellency,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

With a profound belief in the virtues of South-South cooperation and triangular partnership as a catalyst for peace, shared prosperity and sustainable development, Algeria has made this cooperation one of cornerstones of its foreign policy. It will continue to advocate for a multipolar world, based on solidarity, cooperation and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, and fervent defender of the right of peoples to self-determination.

Algeria remains committed to contributing to international efforts aimed at promoting South-South cooperation within the framework of multilateral membership groups, just as it has been at the forefront of international efforts for the establishment of a new world economic order, based on law and justice in matters of development.

With the objective of implementing this approach, we have taken several important decisions and initiatives, such as the creation of the Algerian Agency for International Cooperation, for Solidarity, Development, and the revision of the legal and institutional framework for investment in order to enshrine our commitment to facilitating the establishment of partnerships, promoting investment, creating jobs, and expanding economic ties between countries of the South.