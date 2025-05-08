Somalia: Farmaajo Accuses Hassan Sheikh of Undermining Somalia's Statebuilding Through Partisan Politics

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has issued a sharp rebuke of current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of compromising Somalia's statebuilding process for political gain.

In a statement shared on social media, Farmaajo claimed that the National Consultative Council (NCC) -- a key body formed to guide Somalia's federalization and governance reforms -- is being "undermined by an illegitimate attempt" to convert it into a political vehicle for President Hassan Sheikh.

"The statebuilding objectives of the NCC in Somalia are being undermined by an illegitimate attempt to turn it into his political party by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," Farmaajo said.

He further criticized the newly proposed election commission, labeling it as a "creation for facilitating" this alleged political maneuvering. According to Farmaajo, the actions of the current administration threaten to erode hard-won progress on federalism, electoral reform, and political inclusivity.

"Inclusive politics is the only way out of our country's problems," he added, calling for broader participation and consensus in national decision-making processes.

The statement comes amid growing political tensions and disputes over election timelines, federal-state relations, and the structure of Somalia's democratic institutions.

The Office of the President has not yet responded to Farmaajo's allegations.