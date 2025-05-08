Somalia: Farmaajo Accuses Hassan Sheikh of Undermining Somalia's Statebuilding Through Partisan Politics

8 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has issued a sharp rebuke of current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of compromising Somalia's statebuilding process for political gain.

In a statement shared on social media, Farmaajo claimed that the National Consultative Council (NCC) -- a key body formed to guide Somalia's federalization and governance reforms -- is being "undermined by an illegitimate attempt" to convert it into a political vehicle for President Hassan Sheikh.

"The statebuilding objectives of the NCC in Somalia are being undermined by an illegitimate attempt to turn it into his political party by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," Farmaajo said.

He further criticized the newly proposed election commission, labeling it as a "creation for facilitating" this alleged political maneuvering. According to Farmaajo, the actions of the current administration threaten to erode hard-won progress on federalism, electoral reform, and political inclusivity.

"Inclusive politics is the only way out of our country's problems," he added, calling for broader participation and consensus in national decision-making processes.

The statement comes amid growing political tensions and disputes over election timelines, federal-state relations, and the structure of Somalia's democratic institutions.

The Office of the President has not yet responded to Farmaajo's allegations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.