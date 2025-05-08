Gabon: A Hopeful Gabon Looks to the Future

analysis

Gabonese voters have given President Nguema a strong mandate to break with the country's past and steer economic and political renewal.

Nineteen months after the military-led coup that ousted Ali Bongo and ended the 56-year Bongo dynasty, the country has turned a page with a landmark presidential election.

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the 2023 coup, was the favourite to win the April 2025 election, gaining an overwhelming 90.35% of the vote. Although opposition candidates criticised the process, international observers generally found the polls credible.

The election marked the end of Gabon's post-coup transitional period and presents a unique opportunity for the new administration to engineer socio-political and economic renewal.

The 2025 turnout of 70.11% was much higher than past polls. The three previous elections were marred by disputes, while the last was less contested. This suggests renewed trust in the electoral process and reflects the population's desire for change observed in the wake of the coup. It also shows high expectations for the future.

While the coup led to the Bongo family's ousting, Gabon's political and socio-economic environment still reflects the past. The continued role of several state actors - including Nguema, who hails from the same fiefdom as the Bongos and played a role in the former regime - raises concerns about the depth of political transformation. Also, the new cabinet includes many government figures from the transition period.

Nguema must demonstrate a shift from the past. A clear, impactful message of a fresh start is needed, along with legal, structural and governance reforms. The political enthusiasm that followed the coup must give way to democratic consolidation. For the first time in decades, Gabonese are hopeful about their future. Nurturing this spirit requires building representative and responsive institutions.

Nguema campaigned on the themes of governance, economic diversification, reducing youth unemployment and improving access to basic services. These themes are generally in line with Gabon's major challenges. However, a thorough renewal necessitates an audacious, innovative approach grounded in inclusivity, transparency, accountability and open political competition.

The November 2024 constitution adopted by referendum limits presidential terms to two consecutive cycles and maintains a direct universal suffrage election system. This can protect against constitutional interference by incumbents, which has become common practice in Africa. Change from a strong presidential system to a semi-presidential system - with a rebalancing of powers between the executive, Parliament and judiciary - also guards against hyper-presidentialism.

However, the ability and will of the executive to preserve this constitution are crucial to Gabon's renewed democratic project. With legislative elections scheduled for August, the composition of the upcoming National Assembly and Senate will also be a key factor. The worry is that Nguema's electoral landslide could see opposition voices in the National Assembly and Senate marginalised by the overwhelming support for him and his political movement.

Restoring civilians' trust hinges largely on reducing corruption, especially in government. Throughout the transition and electoral canvassing, Nguema garnered public support through high-profile anti-corruption campaigns and arrests of former Bongo allies.

These practices must be anchored in transparent, fair and rigorous judicial processes. Strengthening existing bodies that hold prosecutorial powers and maintaining judicial independence is also essential.

Economic reform is equally important to help Nguema move Gabon and its people away from the past. The country is a leading Central African economy and one of the five largest economies among Africa's eight upper-middle-income countries. However, it relies heavily on its extractive sector, specifically oil, making it vulnerable to external shocks.

To diversify the economy and create jobs, significant infrastructure investments are needed to boost sectors such as agriculture, forestry, transport, tourism, and digital technology.

A recent €350 million agreement between Innovo and Gabon's government aims to construct a stormwater network, wastewater treatment facility in Port-Gentil, and roadway lighting for the highway to Omboué. Another key infrastructure project is the 600-megawatt Booué hydroelectric dam worth US$2.5 billion, which aims to meet the country's growing energy demands and promote sustainable growth.

These projects align with Gabon's plan to modernise transportation, water management and energy, laying the groundwork for economic transformation.

Since the 2023 coup, Gabon has undertaken nationalisation efforts in the transport, timber and oil sectors. The oil sector accounted for 25.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. Timber, although representing only 3.2% of GDP that year, is important for job creation and economic diversification.

Considering the contribution of these sectors to Gabon's economy, nationalisation - if controlled and supervised to prevent corruption and mismanagement - should enable the state to reap additional revenues. Expanding public-private partnerships and attracting foreign investment are also crucial.

Reducing high youth unemployment - 35.99% in 2024 - must be part of this economic momentum. High rates of joblessness fuel political disenchantment among the youth, driving a sense of exclusion from social and political progress.

Poverty alleviation is also urgent. As of 2023, 31.3% of Gabonese lived below the poverty line. According to forecasting by the Institute for Security Studies' African Futures team, an integrated push to create jobs across key sectors would not only reduce unemployment but 'bring Gabon close to achieving the [Sustainable Development Goal] on poverty' by 2043.

Of course, this depends on the government's capacity to improve governance, boost the economy and roll out inclusive socio-economic programmes.

Two steps are vital to delivering a 'new' Gabon that puts its people first. First, electoral promises must be honoured by breaking away from the Bongo legacy through merit-based appointments, transparent public resource management, strong regulatory systems, and institutional independence and oversight.

Second, the government must diversify the economy to achieve reductions in poverty and unemployment. This requires bold investment in infrastructure development without increasing public debt and dependency on foreign aid.

The new administration's task of renewal is not merely one of governance, but of nation building. That will test whether Gabon emerges from the long shadow of its political past to build a more just, inclusive and resilient future.

Remadji Hoinathy, Senior Researcher, Central Africa and Lake Chad Basin, ISS

Nirvaly Mooloo, Consultant Research Officer, ISS