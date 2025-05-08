Sudan: Government Appreciates U.S. Statement On Rebel Militia's Crimes Against Civilians

The Government of Sudan has praised the statement issued by the United States, which clearly condemned the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), particularly its deliberate targeting of innocent civilians.

Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser said, in an official statement: "We appreciate the clear US position on the serious violations committed by the rebel militia, which constitute crimes against humanity that directly target civilians."

Al-Aiser added: "We also commend the European Union's statement, which condemned the RSF's use of suicide and strategic drones to launch systematic attacks on vital facilities and infrastructure in a number of Sudanese cities, and described these criminal operations as being supported by international parties."

Al-Aiser called for the Rapid Support Forces militia to be designated a terrorist organization. He also demanded that its international supporters, as indicated in the European Union statement, be designated as state sponsors of terrorism.

The government spokesperson also called for the prosecution of foreign experts involved in operating drone systems, based on American, European and international laws. He emphasized that these activities receive direct support from countries, top of which the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a matter constitutes a clear contribution to the commission of genocide and crimes against humanity that have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent people, including the elderly, women, and children.

The government spokesperson concluded his statement by expressing the government's appreciation for all the statements previously issued by sisterly neighboring countries, friends in the region, and the international community.