Sudan: Three Civilians Killed, Eight Others Injured, Including Women and a Child, in Shelling in El-Fashir

The Sudanese Armed Forces' Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir has announced that it successfully repelled an attempt by a group of seven elements of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to escape in a combat vehicle on the southern axis of El-Fashir on Wednesday. The vehicle was completely destroyed, along with its equipment and personnel.

In a press statement, the Sixth Infantry Division explained that the militia continues its daily violations against civilians, shelling the city with 120mm artillery shells, killing three civilians and wounding eight others, including four women and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The injured were transferred to hospitals for necessary medical care.

The Division confirmed that the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces, noting that victory is coming, with Allah Almighty willing, and thanks to the unity, steadfastness, and unwavering resolve of the soldiers.

It also called on citizens to ignore rumors and destructive activities, stressing that patience is the path to relief, and that the suffering that remains is minimal compared to what the people have endured before.

The statement concluded with prayers for mercy and forgiveness for the righteous martyrs, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and the safe return of prisoners and missing persons.