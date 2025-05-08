Sudan: We Will Urge More Than 183,000 Companies to Invest in Sudan - Jeddah Chamber of Commerce

Officials of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce affirmed their full support for the Republic of Sudan at this critical juncture, announcing their readiness to encourage more than 183,000 companies under the Chamber's umbrella to invest in Sudan.

This came during the visit of the Consul General of the Republic of Sudan in Jeddah, Ambassador Kamal Ali Osman, to the Chamber's headquarters yesterday, Wednesday.

The Ambassador Osman was received by the Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors, Mohammed Yousef Naghi, and the two Vice-Chairmen, along with several members of the Executive Committee and the General Secretariat.

The Saudi side welcomed Sudan's reconstruction efforts, expressing their full readiness to support the Consulate General's efforts in this field.

Ambassador Osman explained, in a statement to SUNA, that his visit came within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the horizons of economic and trade cooperation between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that the goal is to advance strategic partnerships that serve the joint interests of the two brotherly peoples. "The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides, serving the interests of the business sector and contributing to opening up wider investment horizons, particularly in light of the strong fraternal relations between the two countries." He added.