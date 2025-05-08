Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Youssouf Mondoha Assoumani, Ambassador of the Union of the Comoros

8 May 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received H.E. Mr. Youssouf Mondoha Assoumani, Ambassador of the Union of the Comoros to Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the AU.

Ambassador Assoumani conveyed a message of congratulations to the Chairperson on his leadership & reiterated the Comorian Government's support for the Commission's mandate. He also shared perspectives on the AU's institutional reform agenda & the SACA process.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation for the Amb. Assoumani engagement at the AU & reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to working closely with all Member States in pursuit of the Union's shared goals.

