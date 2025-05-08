Somalia: Federal Government Plots New Regional Administration in Jubbaland Amid Escalating Tensions

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has unveiled a contentious plan to establish a new autonomous administration in Jubbaland, in what is widely seen as a direct challenge to the authority of current regional President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe).

The proposal, which emerged in a communiqué from the National Consultative Council (NCC) following its recent summit in Mogadishu, calls for the Ministry of Interior to draft a legal framework to resolve the prolonged dispute with the current Jubbaland leadership. The NCC aims to lay the foundation for a new, fully legal administration in the region, separate from Madobe's embattled government.

Jubbaland was notably absent from the NCC summit, a move attributed to escalating tensions between the Federal Government and Jubbaland authorities. Relations have sharply deteriorated since the disputed November 2024 regional election in Kismayo, which saw Ahmed Madobe re-elected under controversial circumstances.

Mogadishu refused to recognize the outcome of that vote, triggering a direct military confrontation between federal forces and those loyal to the Jubbaland administration. The resulting clashes further fractured the already fragile federal structure and entrenched mutual distrust.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the Federal Government intends to begin forming the new administration in Gedo, a strategically critical region and one of the most contested areas in Jubbaland. Gedo has long been a flashpoint between the two sides, both laying claim to security and governance authority.

In a swift and stern response to the NCC's communiqué, Jubbaland's Minister of Information, Abdifitah Mukhtar, issued a statement rejecting the resolutions. He described the outcome of the summit as "partisan directives stemming from a single political party" and not representative of the Somali people's collective will."These declarations are not inclusive. They emanate from leaders of one political faction and overstep our constitutional autonomy. Jubbaland will not accept decisions that violate its political mandate," said Mukhtar.

This federal initiative marks a significant escalation in a conflict that many observers fear could further destabilize southern Somalia. Analysts warn that forming a parallel administration could inflame local divisions, complicate security operations, and erode public confidence in Somalia's federal model.

While FGS officials argue the move is a legal and necessary response to an illegitimate regional government, critics view it as an attempt to centralize power by sidelining dissenting federal states.