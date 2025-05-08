Somalia: Swedish Police Train Somali CID Officers in Forensic Crime Scene Investigation

8 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Immigration Liaison Officers from the Swedish National Border Police have successfully conducted a training course on basic forensic crime scene investigation for officers of the Somali Police Force's Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

The training, held in Mogadishu, aimed to strengthen the skills and capabilities of Somali law enforcement officers in handling and processing crime scenes using modern forensic techniques.

Participants learned essential procedures such as evidence collection, documentation, preservation, and analysis, which are critical in solving crimes and supporting the judicial process.

This initiative is part of ongoing cooperation between Sweden and Somalia to enhance police professionalism, improve investigative capacity, and support the rule of law.

It also reflects Sweden's commitment to international partnerships in promoting peace, stability, and effective law enforcement in Somalia.

Officials from both countries expressed their appreciation for the collaboration and emphasized the importance of continued support and knowledge-sharing to build a more effective and accountable policing system in Somalia.

