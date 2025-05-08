South Africa: Statement Regarding Disruption at Western Cape Branch Event

press release

Johannesburg — The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) acknowledges the disruption that occurred at an event hosted by its Western Cape Branch on 7 May, with speaker Emma Louise Powell, a Member of Parliament and the National Spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The topic of discussion was South Africa's strategic goals within the G20 and its bilateral relations with the US, the European Union and BRICS+ partners. The presence of Ms Powell, given her and the DA's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, led to protests and a breakdown of the event due to security concerns.

It is important to clarify that SAIIA has active branches in Cape Town (Western Cape) and Pietermaritzburg, each with volunteer committees that independently organise their own events. This particular event was organised and hosted by the Western Cape branch. The views expressed by speakers at SAIIA events do not necessarily represent the viewpoints or endorsement of the Institute and/or its National Council.

SAIIA supports a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, one which recognises the rights of both peoples living west of the Jordan River. The current ongoing war in Gaza is not only a humanitarian tragedy that has seen tens of thousands of civilians die, but also inimical to an enduring peace.

We acknowledge that the speaker's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict - which is a historical and significant issue within South Africa's broader international relations - is at odds with the deeply held convictions of many in South Africa and the global community.

SAIIA is committed to fostering open and robust discussions on critical issues, recognising that diverse viewpoints are crucial to provide informed perspectives. In this instance, our Western Cape branch should have been sensitive to the context and ensured a diversity of viewpoints by including panellists across the political divide. We will be working with all our branches to ensure the inclusion of balanced perspectives in all future events.

In organising public events, one of our priorities remains the safety and well-being of our attendees, staff and the wider community. We deeply regret the situation that unfolded and are reviewing our event planning processes to ensure that future discussions are conducted in a manner that is both safe and inclusive of diverse viewpoints.