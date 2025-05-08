Africa: Book Review - How to Make Money Grow on Trees

Tendai M. Shaba’s How to Make Money Grow on Trees is a guide to personal finance and investment, tailored to the economic context of Malawi while addressing broader African realities.

Shaba, a Malawian author with an educational background in business administration, uses his training to present financial concepts in a clear, accessible manner.

The book’s title, suggesting wealth can grow effortlessly, serves as an engaging hook, but the content focuses on practical steps for managing money in a developing economy.

The book is divided into sections on budgeting, saving, investing, and retirement planning. Shaba illustrates these concepts with examples from Malawi, such as a Lilongwe trader who stabilizes their finances through budgeting and small-scale savings.

These stories connect abstract principles to real-life scenarios, showing how financial strategies can apply in resource-limited settings.

Shaba emphasizes financial literacy as a critical skill. In Malawi, where the World Bank reports only 34% of adults have access to formal financial services, this focus addresses a significant gap.

The book’s guidance is also relevant in other African countries, such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Tanzania, where financial inclusion remains low. By presenting tools for money management, Shaba responds to a widespread need across the region.

The writing is straightforward, avoiding technical jargon. Shaba employs analogies, like comparing compound interest to a maize crop yielding more each season, to explain concepts clearly. His use of local expressions adds a conversational tone, though it may not appeal to all readers.

The style prioritizes clarity over formality, which suits the book’s aim of reaching a broad audience but may feel informal to some.

The book is grounded in Malawi’s economic landscape, where agriculture dominates. Shaba directs his advice toward farmers and small entrepreneurs, offering strategies for saving and investing that reflect their circumstances.

Reports from the African Development Bank note Malawi’s recent economic growth, which has increased demand for financial education, and Shaba’s guide engages with this trend.

The principles also apply to other African economies, such as Nigeria’s market-driven environment or Kenya’s urban centers, where financial knowledge is increasingly valuable.

Shaba discusses technology’s role in expanding financial access in Malawi, noting how mobile banking and digital platforms benefit rural communities. He advises caution against risks like fraud, presenting a practical view of these tools.

This perspective aligns with trends in countries like Ghana and Rwanda, where technology is reshaping finance, though the book remains focused on Malawi’s experience.

The book addresses sustainability, suggesting investments in community-based agricultural projects that support Malawi’s environmental and social needs. Given the country’s climate vulnerabilities, this focus is relevant and connects to similar priorities in Ethiopia and Uganda.

Shaba frames these investments as practical options, keeping the discussion rooted in financial strategy.

Gender is another focus, with a chapter addressing women’s financial challenges in Malawi. A United Nations report indicates African women face disproportionate poverty, and Shaba provides advice on budgeting, saving, and investing to support their financial independence.

This guidance is pertinent in Malawi and extends to Zambia and Tanzania, where women encounter similar barriers.

The book has limitations. Its focus on individual financial strategies does not address systemic issues, such as Malawi’s limited financial infrastructure or regulatory challenges.

This scope is appropriate for a personal finance guide but leaves broader economic questions unexplored. Additionally, the examples are predominantly Malawian, often centred on Lilongwe or rural areas.

Readers in West Africa, like those in Nigeria, or East Africa, like in Kenya, may find the examples less reflective of their contexts.

The book targets readers new to personal finance. Shaba effectively explains basic concepts, such as budgeting and interest, but offers less for those with advanced knowledge. The Malawian context provides a specific lens, which may still interest experienced readers, though the content remains introductory.

Shaba’s educational background in business administration supports the book’s clear presentation of financial concepts. His authorship reflects an intent to share knowledge with Malawi’s communities, though he is not a widely recognized figure in financial literature.

The book’s strength lies in its practical examples, drawn from Malawi’s everyday economic realities, which lend credibility to the advice.

In Malawi, where financial inclusion is low, the book offers strategies for those outside formal financial systems, such as rural farmers and small traders. Its guidance is also applicable in urban areas like Blantyre or regional cities like Lusaka, where economic dynamics are similar. By focusing on Malawi while noting parallels in other African countries, the book addresses both local and regional audiences.

The book does not promise quick wealth, despite its title. Instead, it outlines a methodical approach to financial management. Shaba’s emphasis on practical steps, rooted in Malawi’s economy and applicable elsewhere in Africa, makes it a relevant guide for its intended readers.

How to Make Money Grow on Trees is a focused contribution to personal finance literature. Its scope is limited to individual strategies and Malawian examples, and it prioritizes beginners over advanced readers.

However, its clear explanations, contextual relevance, and practical advice make it a useful resource. Shaba’s straightforward style and grounding in Malawi’s economic realities provide a solid foundation for readers in Malawi and other African countries seeking to navigate personal finance.