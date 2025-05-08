Nigeria: AMMC Begins Reclamation of Abuja Waterways

Abuja — The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), an agency of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has begun the reclamation of flood plains and water channels encroached upon by individuals and developers.

AMMC Coordinator, Felix Obuah led heads of relevant agencies on a joint site visit to Utako and Guzape, where recalcitrant developers were discovered to be raising buildings and culverts along waterways.

He marveled at the attempts by a developer to construct a concrete pavement over a river channel in Utako and vowed to track down and prosecute the erring developer.

"We want this to serve as a lesson to other developers who take laws into their hands. Right today, we have mobilized equipment and materials and machines. They are right here. You witness it. Most of all those buildings that are not supposed to be, that do not have approval, will go down. And this is not only the one. Any other building that does not have approval, or that is built in a waterway, in a road corridor, it is no longer business as usual."

Obuah, who was also infuriated by the level of encroachment into the floodplains by the developer of City Scape Estate Villa at Guzape District, said the FCT Administration would not fold its arms and watch developers risk the lives of subscribers.

It was gathered that the 'As Built Approval' issued to City Scape Estate Villa permitted the construction of 18 structures in the estate, but the developer encroached into the flood plain to develop 42 structures in all.

Obuah therefore ordered the immediate demolition of the illegal buildings and culverts on flood plains in both districts, stressing that the FCT Administration under the leadership of Nyesom Wike would not hesitate to go after any developer contravening town planning laws and building approval.

He also threatened to sanction district officers who shirked their responsibility of identifying and reporting building contraventions before they become a challenge.

"We are no longer going to take chances with any officer. We don't want to do this work. They have been paid their salaries. They have been taken care of. So there is no reason why the Minister of FCT, Chief Administrative Officer of the UK, is doing everything, having sleepless nights, to change the narrative of Abuja, while some grunt elements are busy sabotaging the effort. We can't allow it. That is why we have invited all of you to see what we are seeing and do the needful."

Reacting, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Osilama Braimah, condemned the altering of natural features of the areas.

