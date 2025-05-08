Zimbabwe: Garry Ballance Roped in As Chevrons' Consultant Coach for England Test

Former Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team player Garry Ballance has been appointed coaching consultant for the Chevrons' landmark Test match against England.

The historical Test match will be played from May 22 to 25 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Ballance, 35, boasts of an international cricket career which saw him featuring for England between 2013-2017 and Zimbabwe in 2023 before he retired.

He was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year in 2014 and was honoured as one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 2015.

Commenting on Ballance's appointment, Zimbabwe Cricket managing director said, "We are thrilled to welcome Gary Ballance to our coaching set-up for this historic tour.

"His deep understanding of English conditions, gained over years of playing at the highest level, will be a valuable asset to our team's tactical preparation."

The upcoming test match is the first in 22 years since the last clash between the two sides in 2003.

Zimbabwe walks into the coming Test match against England with confidence after playing a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a two-match series.