Ethiopia: Civil Society Authority Rejects Tigray Development Association Board Election, Cites Procedural Violations and Inclusion of 'Representatives of Political Parties'

Addis Abeba- The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) has stated that the election of the Board of Directors during the Tigray Development Association's (TDA) 12th General Assembly is "illegal" and holds "no recognition before the law," citing violations of legal procedures and internal bylaws.

In a letter dated May 06 and addressed to TDA, the Authority said the 12th General Assembly, held in Mekele from April 26 to 27, "did not fulfill basic requirements" and was conducted in a manner that "contradicted Civil Society Organizations Proclamation No. 1113/2011" as well as internal procedures.

While noting that two representatives from the Authority attended the event, ACSO emphasized that their participation was "to provide necessary support so as not to disrupt the proceedings," and did not imply endorsement of the outcomes. The Authority said it had advised TDA during the assembly that a "shared understanding" should be fostered and that the gathering should aim to "strengthen unity and build capacity for future charitable work."

However, ACSO said the board election, which took place as the final item on the agenda, was "conducted in an unusual manner that divided members." It noted that "there was no agreement among the participants" and that "some members left the assembly" amid disagreements.

The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) previously accused a faction of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of orchestrating what it described as the "partisan institutional capture" of TDA. In a statement released on April 29, GSTS claimed that "massive opposition and walkouts" occurred during the 12th Congress, citing "a politically motivated conspiracy" aimed at controlling the association's leadership.

GSTS said the TDA--founded in 1989 by members of the Tigrayan diaspora as an "all-Tigrayan-owned and led development organization"--had been gradually influenced by political interference. While initially non-partisan, "TDA's promising progress," the statement said, had been undermined by "steadily intensifying" influence.

In its letter, the Authority underlined that "elections should be conducted with a unified voice," and warned that the manner in which the TDA board was elected "created danger for the association." It added that the inclusion of "representatives of political parties as voting members" undermined the requirement for civil society organizations to "remain politically neutral."

Describing the outcome of the assembly as falling short of its intended purpose, ACSO said the events "prevented the expected outcomes from being achieved," and warned that the election "would make the association divided and unable to properly ensure community benefits."

ACSO concluded that "any activities carried out in relation to this matter without the Authority's recognition are not legitimate," and directed TDA to "correct and rectify" the board election. It said a new general assembly would be coordinated by the Authority "at a different time."

The Authority further instructed that until a new assembly is held, "the current/existing board leaders, who are recognized by the Authority," should continue administering the association. It also cautioned that "activities, financial movements, and other decisions" made by the newly elected board would be "legally accountable."