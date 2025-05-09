Rwanda, UAE Firm Sign Deal On Printing, Manufacturing

Rwanda and E7 Group, a subsidiary of ADQ -a sovereign wealth fund based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialized in secure printing services -have signed a partnership agreement that will see the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the country.

The framework agreement was signed on May 8 between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and E7 Group.

"This partnership will include an array of services and establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to enhance public service delivery and further Rwanda's growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing in the region," according to RDB statement.

Establishing a manufacturing facility in the printing sector falls under Rwanda's vision to boost the industrial sector, highlighted under the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) aiming to increase exports and private investment to $7.3 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively.

Abu Dhabi-based E7 Group was formerly known as United Printing and Publishing (UPP) and was renamed E7 Group in 2023 after being merged with ADC Acquisition Corporation, as part of investment ventures.

The company listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange carries out various activities related to printing documents such as identity cards, bank cards, passports, packaging materials, print newspapers, books, educational materials and others.

As of 2024, the company had a turnaround of $189 million with assets worth more than $645 million.

E7 Group has activities in different sectors, including E7 Security that leverages the latest in secure printing to protect sensitive personal and corporate data, working with banking, government, telecom, retail, hospitality, and transport sectors.

It also has E7 Printing, a long-established regional powerhouse providing a range of publishing sectors that include newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as large-scale out-of-home print projects and educational materials.

It operates in packaging, using state-of-the-art technologies to produce innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for a diverse range of packaging.